Navratri 2022 Day 1: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Kalash Sthapana Time, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Navratri 2022 Day 1: Sharadiya Navratri is starting from 26 September. From this day onwards, nine Shakti forms of Maa Durga will be worshipped for the nine days. On the first day of any Navratri, a Kalash is established in the name of the Goddess. But what will be the right time to establish the Kalash on Monday, what will be its correct method and which form of Goddess Durga will be worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Know these and more from Acharya Indu Prakash. Apart from this, check out Puja Vidhi, Shailputri Mantra and Aarti here.

Navratri 2022 Day 1 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time for setting up the Kalash will be from 11:54 am to 12:42 pm.

Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Pooja Vidhi

Worshiping Maa Shailputri on this day brings wealth, opulence, good fortune and health to a person. To gain these things, one should worship the Goddess with devotion. Here's the puja vidhi that you can follow:

On this day, first of all, after cleaning the north-east part of the house, ie, the north-east side, clean soil or sand should be spread by sprinkling water there. Then a layer of barley should be spread on that clean soil or sand. Again a layer of clean soil or sand should be spread over it and spray water over it. Now an earthen or metal urn should be established over it. The Kalash should be filled with clean, pure water and a coin should be put in that Kalash. If possible, water from holy rivers must also be mixed in the water of the Kalash. After this, by placing right hand on the Kalash, recite, 'Gange Cha Yamuna Chaiva Godavari Saraswati. Narmade Sindhu Kaveri Jale Asmin Sannidhim Kurul' In this way, after the invocation, tie Kalawa on the Kalash and cover it with an earthen bowl. Now fill barley in that bowl. If barley is not available then rice can also be used. After this, take a jaded coconut, wrap it in a red cloth, and tie it with kalawa. Then set that tied coconut on top of a bowl filled with barley or rice. Some people light a lamp of ghee in a bowl kept on top of the Kalash. It is not proper to do so. The place of the Kalash is in the North-East corner of the puja while the place of the lamp is in the South-East corner. Therefore, the lamp should not be lit over the Kalash. The second thing is that some people fill rice in a bowl placed over the Kalash and set a conch on it. It's not a problem, you can do it. Provided that the conch should be clockwise and its face should be kept upwards and the beak should be kept towards itself.

Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Mantra

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ (Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥)

Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Stuti

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ (Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥)

