Lunar Eclipse 2023: When & how to watch year's first Chandra Grahan on the day of Buddha Purnima

According to the astrological calendar, the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to occur on Friday, May 5, 2023. There is also Vaishakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima on this day. This lunar eclipse will start at 8.45 pm and end at 1:02 am. According to science, when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, a lunar eclipse occurs. On the other hand, according to religious beliefs, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, during that time the Moon is covered by the Earth's shadow.

On May 5, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be a relatively subtle astronomical event, as the Moon will only pass through the Earth's penumbral shadow. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the faint, outer part of the Earth's shadow, which causes a subtle darkening of the lunar surface. Unlike a total or partial lunar eclipse, the Moon does not appear to change color during a penumbral eclipse.

What is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon. During a total eclipse, the Earth's inner shadow, the umbra, falls on the Moon, rendering it blood red.

Will it be seen in India too?

People in Asia, Africa, Australia, and most of Europe will be able to witness the deep penumbral lunar eclipse peak at 10:52 pm IST. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible to the naked eye and it will begin at 8:45 pm IST on May 5 and will end at 1:02 am IST on May 6.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

This lunar eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australasia, Pacific Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Africa. While you can look at a Lunar Eclipse directly, the effect of a penumbral eclipse can be barely perceptible, especially to the untrained eye. It is sometimes only visible in carefully-controlled photographs or by people with extremely acute eyesight.

