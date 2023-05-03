Buddha Purnima 2023: After 130 years, rare yog is being formed; know how it will affect your zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Buddha Purnima 2023

Buddha Purnima 2023: The full moon of Vaishakh is considered very important in the Sanatan Hindu religion. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Buddha was also born on this day and he attained enlightenment on this special day. That's why this Vaishakha full moon is called Buddha Purnima. Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima, which falls on May 5th this year, is bringing many special coincidences, which can prove to be very good and lucky for some zodiac signs.

The first yog is the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to happen on this day. According to astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, after 130 years such a great coincidence has come this time that a lunar eclipse is going to happen on the day of Buddha Purnima. Along with the lunar eclipse, some rare changes in the constellations (auspicious times) are also going to prove very good for the natives of some zodiac signs. Let us know that the great coincidence of this year's Buddha Purnima is filling the bag of which person with happiness.

According to the calculations of astrology, the lunar eclipse which starts from 8:45 on the night of Buddha Purnima will continue till 1:00 in the night. On this day after sunrise, Siddhi Yoga is being formed which is said to be very good. Not only this, but Swati Nakshatra will also remain on this day, which is said to be beneficial and virtuous.

Aries

Buddha Purnima is going to be very auspicious for Aries because Sun is entering this zodiac on April 14 while transiting and Sun will conjunct with Mercury here. With this combination, Budhaditya Raja Yoga is going to take place in Aries, which is going to prove very auspicious for the natives of this zodiac. During this, the luck of the natives will support them in jobs and business as well and chances of economic progress will also be there.

Taurus

Venus is the lord of Taurus, so take maximum care of your health during the lunar eclipse and Mercury's full moon. Stopped work will be completed. Will get rid of disputes and lawsuits. Do not make prompt decisions at this time.

Gemini

For Gemini people, this lunar eclipse and Mercury's full moon day are going to be a great coincidence. Keep your intelligence sharp at this time. Take care of health and litigation. There may be a problem on the child's side. Take special care while traveling.

Cancer

This time can prove to be very encouraging for Cancerians as well. The Budhaditya Yoga formed by the combination of the Sun and Mercury will reverse the fortunes of Cancerians. There are chances of progress in the occupation. Along with benefits in a career, there are chances of transfer to the desired place. The chances of change in the job of the natives of this zodiac sign are getting strengthened.

Leo

The lord of the planet Leo is Sun himself, and the people of this zodiac will also get the benefit of the Sun's conjunction with Mercury. The people of this zodiac will get wonderful opportunities in their careers. Those works that were already stopped will be done, which could not be done due to some reason. The chances of promotion and increment in the job are also getting stronger. Overall, luck is being kind to the natives of this zodiac.

Virgo

For Virgo people, this eclipse will be in the house of wealth. A lunar eclipse is going to be good for the people of Virgo. Money will be beneficial. There will be happiness in the family. But, refrain from lending. Health can be bad.

Libra

People of the Libra zodiac have to be careful during this lunar eclipse. Your mental and physical condition may remain weak. Avoid health problems and accidents. Be careful in written work. Failure can be found in matters of love and relationships.

Scorpio

The Moon is debilitated in Scorpio, so the mind has to be kept steady during the lunar eclipse. There are chances of family and eye problems. There can be a loss of money and property. There can be problems in marital affairs and relationships.

Sagittarius

The combination of the lunar eclipse and Buddha Purnima on 5th May is going to be good for Sagittarius. This is an eclipse, but this lunar eclipse will give you wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Your position will remain strong. There will be an increase in wealth. Money and respect will increase. Suddenly you will also get benefits.

Capricorn

The conjunction of the lunar eclipse and Buddha Purnima on May 5th can be favorable for Capricorn natives as they can get a field upgrading. You will get the support of elder officers. In this Vaishakha Purnima, there is a possibility of buying a new car or a new house.

Aquarius

The combination of the lunar eclipse and Buddha Purnima on 5th May will be a matter of caution for Aquarius people. Take care of the health of the family members. Take care of health and comfort. Avoid postponing important work.

Pisces

This eclipse on Mercury's full moon is going to prove very dangerous for Pisces people. At this time the health of the mother has to be taken care of. The health of the family has to be taken care of. There can also be mental troubles.

Read More Astrology News