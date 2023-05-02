Chandra Grahan 2023: First lunar eclipse of the year; know date, time, do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chandra Grahan 2023: First lunar eclipse of the year

Chandra Grahan 2023: The first lunar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on May 5. On the same, Vaishakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima will also take place. It will be a penumbral eclipse that occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. It will start around 8:44 PM IST and will be visible from India.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Date and time in India

The penumbral lunar eclipse, the first Chandra Grahan of 2023, will take place on May 5. The eclipse will begin at 8:44 pm and will end at 1:01 am on May 6. If the sky is clear, it will be visible in some parts of India.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Visibility

The lunar eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Oceon and Antarctica. In India, it will be visible on Mat 5 after 8:44 pm. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be seen directly without any harm.

Chandra Grahan on May 5: Do's and Don'ts

It is advised to watch Lunar eclipse with telescope, binocular, or glasses

Eating during the eclipse is not recommended. Moreover, it is advised to keep tulsi leaves in the food dishes, especially the ones made of milk.

Chant mantras and take the name of God to minimize the harmful effect of lunar eclipse.

Avoid cutting hair and nail during the eclipse as it is considered inauspicious. Apart from this, do not use knives, fork, or any other pointed and sharp tools.

Donating food and clothes is considered auspicious after the lunar eclipse.

Read More Astrology News