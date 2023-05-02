Chandra Grahan 2023: First lunar eclipse of the year; know date, time, do's and don'ts

Chandra Grahan 2023: The first lunar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on May 5. On the same, Vaishakh Purnima and Buddha Purnima will also take place. It will be a penumbral eclipse that occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. It will start around 8:44 PM IST and will be visible from India.
Chandra Grahan 2023: Date and time in India
The penumbral lunar eclipse, the first Chandra Grahan of 2023, will take place on May 5. The eclipse will begin at 8:44 pm and will end at 1:01 am on May 6. If the sky is clear, it will be visible in some parts of India.
Lunar Eclipse 2023: Visibility
The lunar eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Oceon and Antarctica. In India, it will be visible on Mat 5 after 8:44 pm. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be seen directly without any harm.
Chandra Grahan on May 5: Do's and Don'ts
- It is advised to watch Lunar eclipse with telescope, binocular, or glasses
- Eating during the eclipse is not recommended. Moreover, it is advised to keep tulsi leaves in the food dishes, especially the ones made of milk.
- Chant mantras and take the name of God to minimize the harmful effect of lunar eclipse.
- Avoid cutting hair and nail during the eclipse as it is considered inauspicious. Apart from this, do not use knives, fork, or any other pointed and sharp tools.
- Donating food and clothes is considered auspicious after the lunar eclipse.