Horoscope Today, March 18: Great day for Virgo, Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 18

Horoscope 18 March 2023: Today is Ekadashi and Saturday, the Udaya Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 11.13 minutes before noon today. After that Dwadashi Tithi will start. Shiv Yoga will remain till 11:54 tonight. Along with this, starting from 12.29 o'clock tonight, Dwipushkar Yoga will continue till 8.7 o'clock tomorrow morning. Apart from this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 12.29 minutes tonight. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will March 18 be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be a great day for you. You will get rid of the rift going on in the married relationship. Today will add sweetness to your relationship. The ongoing work of construction businessmen will be completed today. Today you will be completely healthy. Avoid fast food today, your health will be good. People associated with politics of this zodiac will get a chance to attend some functions and will work in the interest of society. You will get happiness from the son's side. Teachers will clear the doubts of the students.

Taurus

It will be your favorite day. Today the elders will be interested in religious works. Will go to a restaurant with friends today and will have fun there. You might be upset about something in the office. Law students will get a lot of interest in the new topic. Your fans will increase on social media, you will get a lot of encouragement. Finalization of your marriage is on the cards, soon the preparations for marriage will also start. Today you will be fit, overall the day will be good.

Gemini

Your day is going to be normal. Today some of your work will be appreciated. You will get success in the preparation for a competition. Continue your practice. For women of this amount who want to start their business, today is the perfect day to start. You will not give up even in difficult tasks, you are very close to progress. Avoid spicy food, health will be good. Misunderstandings with the spouse will end. Couples will start a new relationship today.

Cancer

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will have a lot of entertainment with your brothers and sisters. Maintain sweetness with the people of the neighborhood. The day will be beneficial for professors. You will get a chance to move forward soon. Businessmen will sign deals today, which will prove to be profitable with progress. Today close relatives can ask you for help, you will definitely help them. Parents can think about the bright future of their children.

Leo

Your day will be happy. Today you will get some good news, due to which you will be excited for the whole day. You can party with friends in the office. Married life will be happy. Today there will be fierceness in your thoughts. The day will prove to be profitable for hardware businessmen. Lovemate will surprise you, sweetness will increase in your relationship. Students will complete their earlier pending work with the help of classmates. The plan to move forward in the work field will be successful today.

Virgo

It is going to be a great day for you. It would be appropriate to move ahead in business with a little thought. You will definitely get success in your determined tasks. People of this zodiac should not trust anyone more than needed. Today your health will be fit. You will get good results in competitive exams. Today your business will continue to grow. You will get the full benefits of new schemes. Today there will be equality in your income and expenditure. If you have applied for your loan then it will be approved.

Libra

It will be your best day. You will be inclined towards religious works. Interest will increase in helping others etc. If you have borrowed money from someone, you will repay it soon. There will be happiness in married life. If you have your own shop then your sales will increase. The responsibility of your personal life may increase. You should be ready for every situation. Today there can be some ups and downs in your health, if you consume seasonal fruits in your daily routine, it will be beneficial.

Scorpio

Your day will be mixed. Students engaged in preparing for competitive exams will get successful in reaching their goals. If you are associated with the social sector then you will be honored today. People troubled by eye problems will see a good doctor. You can get some good news from the child side. There will be compatibility in the work of textile traders. You will get profit opportunities. Your married life will be full of happiness. Couples will clear their misunderstanding today.

Sagittarius

It will be a wonderful day for you. Unemployed will get employment opportunities. You will get success in all stalled works. Students will take interest in their studies and will understand their responsibilities very well. Starting a new business will be fruitful for you. The economic condition of the people of this zodiac will be strengthened. Oily food from outside can weaken your health. Will be able to get their work done by others in the work area. Treat the marital relationship very tenderly. Keep in touch with family members.

Capricorn

Your day will be mixed. Today, before taking any decision, take the opinion of the family members. The eagerness to do some work will increase. Today your health will be excellent, you will have a lot of energy. Good news related to the promotion of people with government jobs will be available soon. Will get the support of friends at every step. You can share your thoughts with them today. Mind your business in the office. There will be peace in married life.

Aquarius

Your day is going to be normal. If you are doing a technical course then you can get a good job. Will be busy with office work today, try to give time to family members as well. If you have promised a friend to complete his work, then today you will complete it. There will be a shower of happiness in married life, mutual relations will be excellent today. To keep your health healthy, today you should avoid eating outside food, the use of seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy.

Pisces

It will be a wonderful day for you. While leaving for work, suddenly a friend's call will come, and you will get important information from him. You will try to live your life better. Will take a final decision to buy a property seen a long time ago, and discuss it with the family members. All your activities will be completed today. Marital relationships will become deeper than before. Today your self-confidence will increase. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. The doors of your luck will open.

Read More Astrology News