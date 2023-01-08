Horoscope Today, January 9: Leo needs to be careful while walking on road, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 9

Horoscope Today 9 January 2023: Today is the second date of Magh Krishna Paksha and Monday. The second date will be till 9.40 am today. After that Tritiya will be celebrated. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 10.31 am this morning, after that Preeti Yoga will start. Along with this, after passing the whole night today, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain at 9:01 am the next day. Apart from this, today the earth is the Bhadra of the world. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will January 9 be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today is going to be in your favor. You will get full support of luck. There can be opportunities for sudden monetary gains in business. Avoid loan transactions with anyone. The atmosphere of family estrangement going on for a few days will improve with the help of your life partner, misunderstandings will be removed. Mutual relations will improve and today all of you will have dinner together. The children will also remain enthusiastic. Be careful in transactions, do not trust anyone blindly. Stay away from negative thoughts.

Taurus

Today you will get full support from the family. You will spend more time with your family. All the members will support in household work. Can plan for a trip, due to which the family atmosphere will remain happy. A friend may come home to visit with whom you may share your problems. If employed, then there can be a transfer to a favorable place. Due to this the problem of daily travel will be solved. Health-related problems will also be seen fading away. Students belonging to this zodiac will also get relief from stress due to the extension of the date of the examination. An optimistic attitude will give you success.

Gemini

Start the day with positive thoughts. Today will be a good day for you. Travel related to office work is on the cards. A surprise meeting with an influential person can happen which can make you consider making a change in lifestyle. If you want to buy a car

postpone the plan for now. Engineers of this zodiac may have to face some new changes in the workplace. Today will be beneficial for students and women, some good news can be expected, it can also be related to the examination.

Cancer

Today is a day that brings happiness to you and your family. Family problems will go away on their own today and you will be happy with your bliss with your spouse. The trend towards spirituality will increase. Can plan for any religious program. If you are a professional, then you will get opportunities for progress in your field of work, and enthusiasm will increase in you, but before moving forward, you must complete your incomplete work, the burden of work will increase, act wisely. Today, the workload of housewives will suddenly increase at home, so take care of your health. The return of old diseases might cause trouble.

Leo

The day will be normal for you. Today you will think about improving the spoiled relationship with your brother and sister. You can take the help of your life partner for this. Be alert while walking on the road. The day is good for the students, the obstacles to studies will end, and the mind will be engaged in studying. Make up your mind to participate in various activities of the school. Morale will remain high. The day is auspicious for the unmarried people of this zodiac. favorable proposal for marriage can take the matter forward only after consulting the elders. Donate black sesame at a religious place today. The economic situation will improve.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of joy. There will be a lot of sweetness in married life, you will spend a pleasant time with your family. There will be an atmosphere of laughter and fun. There can be expenses on food and household items today. You will take the children to the park, you will also enjoy yourself with them. You are likely to get proper employment opportunities, you can get good news. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. Good day to propose love.

Libra

Today will be a pleasant day. Being energetic, you will complete all your work well on time. Your confidence will prove to be helpful in making the day better at the workplace. Be alert from people who take you on the wrong path, take support of wisdom and discretion and do not take any decision in haste. Some kind of problem may have to be faced. Get enough sleep for mental health. Take time for yourself and spend time in some natural place and you will feel peace. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to changes in the life of your spouse.

Scorpio

Today your creative instinct will earn you respect at the workplace. You will find a solution to any financial problem with your intelligence and discretion. Due to which your company will get double profit. Appreciation and respect will be received from higher officials. Your chances of promotion will increase. Today the faith in the child will increase. If you are doing business, then you will get full support from your children. Signs of monetary gain are visible in terms of buying and selling the old property.

Sagittarius

Today you will get some new means of progress. Your meeting with some nice people will make the day better. Your mood is going to be very good. Growth in business will remain normal. Today is a good day to give a fresh start to married relations. You

will make up your mind to start some special work with some new ideas. Today your confidence will increase.

Capricorn

Today you will start your new day with innovative ideas. The chances of travel are on the cards, can plan to go to some delightful place with the family. Today your mind will be engaged in social and political work. There will be stability in the economic sector. Today there is a possibility of double profit in business. Implementation of the new scheme will be beneficial. Today dairy owners will get profit in their business. If you are thinking of buying a property, then do consult your parents, with their blessings you will get success.

Aquarius

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. By getting some good news by evening, an atmosphere of happiness will be created in the house. Today the office work will be completed ahead of time, due to which you will spend time with your family members. It would be better not to give your opinion to anyone unnecessarily. Before starting any kind of new plan in business today, do take opinions from two-four people. The electrical engineer of this zodiac will get success soon.

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. You will be inclined towards music. You may get an offer to sing in a show, which you have been waiting for a long time. You will be very happy. Lakshmi will arrive in the house in the form of a child. On this occasion, people will continue to come and go to congratulate them. There will also be a small party. Will enjoy the weather outside with friends. Couples can gift rings to their partner. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac, they can get the best results by working hard. Must visit the temple once a week.

