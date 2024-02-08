Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 9: Taurus should control anger; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 09, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi and Friday of Magh Krishna Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 8.03 am today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Today is Mauni Amavasya. Also, there will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga till 11.29 pm. Apart from this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 11.29 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 9, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to bring you benefits. Today we will find a solution to the problems coming in the workplace. You will use your energy in good works. You will contribute to some social work. The day will be full of busyness for government employees of this zodiac sign. Hard work done in any work will definitely be successful. Travel undertaken in connection with new business will be beneficial today. If you move forward in business by taking advice from experienced people, you will get more profits. Your mind will be full of enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today your day has brought a new gift of happiness for you. With better advice from your spouse, you will get a new means of earning money. You can also discuss something with friends. Your anger can spoil any work done, hence you should have complete control over your anger. To keep yourself mentally fit, you should develop the habit of meditation. Also, you should avoid taking any hasty decisions today, it would be good to think a little.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will be a very auspicious day for you. Today, plans will be made for some auspicious event in the family. The day will be favorable for art students, more time will be spent on studies. Starting your workout in the morning will keep you fit. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Today you may get some big responsibility. People working will get benefits from work. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate, you can also go somewhere together.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will get the support of your Guru in the field of career also and you will move ahead in life. Your confidence will help you in achieving success. To maintain your health, you should take a walk in the morning and also stay away from negative things. Today you can concentrate on reading spiritual books.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Planning to travel somewhere with friends will be successful. Today you will feel good by serving the elders of your house. You will be praised among relatives. Today you can get your favorite thing. To keep your health healthy, you should avoid eating fried foods today, use of seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favour.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today your day is going to start well. With proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. You will also be able to face challenges in the workplace. You can do your work and maintain a balanced life. Your pleasant behaviour will impress everyone. You should plan to have dinner with your spouse. There will be sweetness in relationships. Today you will move forward to help people at the social level. People associated with the media sector of this zodiac sign will have a good day.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today your day may be a little busy. You will be busy completing previously missed tasks. Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person. Also, it would be better to take expert advice before making any big investment. Business women of this zodiac sign can finalise a big deal. The day is going to be good for physics students. Today, mothers can prepare and feed new dishes to their children, which will create an atmosphere of joy and happiness in the family.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest arriving in the house, which will make the family atmosphere pleasant. There will be harmony in your relationships with your spouse. Today is a good day for children. You will benefit financially by getting a big offer. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work, which you will complete very well. Avoid eating oily food from outside.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today your day will be better than usual. There will be chances of profit after some difficulties in the business sector. Avoid unnecessary running around. You will be inclined towards spirituality. Higher officials will be happy with your good work. Guests will arrive at home. Some great success will be achieved by you in your career today. Women will spend better time with their children. Today, your financial position will become stronger due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Mutual harmony will remain better in married life. You will remain fit and healthy in terms of health. Students will get full support from teachers for success. Today you can decorate your house according to the festival. Today people will be impressed by your work skills. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac sign who are writers. Your time will be spent with fun.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for working people, they will get some good news related to work. With proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your pleasant behaviour will impress everyone. You will plan to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship. Today you may get a chance to help people at the social level.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today your day is going to be favourable for you. The unemployed will get good employment opportunities. You will feel happy by going out with friends today. Money-related worries will disappear. You may also get money stuck somewhere. Today you will get many opportunities to move forward based on efficiency. You will feel better physically due to complete sleep. Women of this zodiac sign who want to do business can make a good start with part-time work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

​