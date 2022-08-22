Horoscope Today, August 23: Leo may experience rift with business partner, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 23: Know how your day will be

Horoscope Today, August 23: Tuesday is the Ekadashi date of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 6.06 am today. After that, the date of Dwadashi will take place. Tonight there will be Siddhi Yoga till 12.38 pm. Along with this, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 10.44 am today, after that Punarvasu Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Jaya Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 23 according to the zodiac sign and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today will be fine today. Today is a very special day for the women of this zodiac. You can spend your time shopping. People looking for a job can get a job call from a multinational company today. Today sweetness will remain in married life. Today is a great day for you to buy electronic goods. Deteriorating works will also be done by the grace of God.

Taurus

Today your day has brought a happy moment. The long-thought work will be completed today, due to which the economic situation will improve a lot. You will get peace by putting your mind into religious activities with your mother. The evening time will be good with family members. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will get the motivation to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Do not imitate others because everything created by God is unique in itself. Ministers of this zodiac may have foreign trips.

Gemini

Today your day has brought new happiness to you. The day is good for people associated with politics, the work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. You will get a positive response if you speak in front of a higher authority. Women can feed their spouses by making something sweet today. Sweetness will increase in the relationship between the two. Health today will be much better than before. People associated with architecture can get good job offers. Father will spend a good time with the children.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be favourable for you. You will spend time with family members. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. The agrochemical business class of this zodiac can suddenly get some big benefits today. Today is a very good day for those who do tailoring work. The old pending money will be returned today. The economic side will be stronger than before. To keep healthy fit, eat fresh fruits, you will get benefit. By putting your mind into religious works, you will get mental peace. You will continue to get the support of the elders of the house.

Leo

Today will be an important day for you. All your old work will be done easily. Your financial side will be strong. Children associated with science can get good job offers. You can go out with your colleagues in the office in connection with the business. There may be a rift with your partner in business matters, it is better to be restrained. The timing of the grades of the clerical class will be good. Today, the relationship of love mates can be fixed, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today the textile merchant class of this amount can suddenly get some big benefits. The economic side will remain stronger than before. Some hidden opponents are sitting ready to spread rumours about you. Don't give them any such chance. To keep healthyand fit, adopt meditation and yoga in daily routine. Do not get angry with any member of the house without reason. Will plan to play games with siblings. The blessings of elders will remain with you.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for the women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing any business at home. People will like a song by singers. Do not rush to do any work, otherwise, it may have to be done again. Take some time out of your busy schedule to worship God, the mind will remain calm. Instead of scolding your spouse on a minor issue, explain it politely, which will increase the understanding.

Scorpio

Luck will support you on this day. If you are planning to get new land, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac, you will get to learn something new. A lovemate will share his heart with his partner. This will create sweetness in the relationship. In the evening, there will be a talk with the family on some important matter where you will openly express your opinion. Avoid taking any decision in a hurry.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. You will definitely get the fruits of hard work. The hard work going on for many days can make you successful today. Today you can get some big responsibility which you will fulfil well. To complete some work, many people around will give you advice, this will keep you safe from the mistake of others. Keep trust in your life partner, the relationship will be strong. You will be fine in terms of health. Family problems will go away, there will be happiness in the house.

Capricorn

Today will be a normal day. Today is going to be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You may be troubled by the ups and downs in your career. But with the help of experienced seniors, you will get some relief. You will spend a good time with the children at home. Parents can also give some good advice to their children. Students will get to learn something new online today. You will get the support of your father in carrying forward the business. Health will be good.

Aquarius

Your day will be normal. Many challenges will also come in front of you, you will face them firmly and success will be achieved. Today will be a normal day for the students of this zodiac. Career-related choices can put you in some trouble. But it would be better to choose the right point. Taking blessings from parents will get relief from all your troubles. You have to be alert towards health. Eating fast food can upset your stomach. Avoid eating outside.

Pisces

Today your day will be favourable. People doing jobs will get opportunities for promotion. You can be honoured for your work in the office. To end the ongoing rift in friendship, you can extend the hand of friendship. Today you can plan a delicious dinner at home with family members. All the problems going on in your life will be solved. Women can be busy with household chores today, children will help them. Health will be good by doing yoga today.

