Horoscope Today, April 9: Luck turning into misunderstanding for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Today is Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 8:31 pm. Chaitra Navratri is starting on April 9 2024. Vaidhriti Yoga will remain till 2:17 pm. Also, after passing through the whole day and night on Tuesday, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain there till 5.06 am on Wednesday. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 9, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today you will achieve success to a great extent in your workplace. Today is going to have some mixed effects. Today you will get relief from any dilemma and restlessness that has been going on for some time. Spending some time in spiritual and religious activities will make you positive. Students studying medicine will get support from seniors. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, everything will be fine.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 8

Taurus

Today is going to be beneficial. Today you will get positive results from small tasks done earlier. Today you will understand the reality of life. Will maintain your morale in any adverse situation. Don't get angry if things don't go as per your wish. If you try to express your views calmly and patiently, everything will be fine. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day. Today will be spent on work related to family maintenance and improvement. All the members will sit together and share their views. There are chances of getting appropriate results for the efforts made towards a particular work. Today you will get some advice from someone close to you, which will benefit you a lot. Light a ghee lamp in front of Mother Shailputri, all will be well.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 2

Cancer

Today children will get good news regarding careers. Those who are associated with the political field will get accolades for the work done in the past. Successes may be small but will be continuous. Being conscious of your health today will keep you physically and mentally energetic. If you want to buy electronic goods then today is a good day. Offer sweets to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in married life.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 5

Leo

Today you will get the full support of luck. Today you will spend time talking on the phone with friends. Today the situation in your business will remain the same as before. Some misunderstandings may arise among the staff due to an outsider. Today, if you do not do any work in a hurry and think carefully, then your work will be done easily. Meditate on Maa Shailputri, you will get back the stuck money.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 7

Virgo

Today your entire focus will be on completing your tasks. Today something at home will have to be repaired. Today we will spend some time in self-reflection or solitude. This will help you in making any decision. In case of any dilemma, support from family members can help you in making decisions. Today you will also meet a dear friend. Women will get relief from household chores. Worship Goddess Durga, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour - Saffron

Lucky number - 4

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day. Father will support you in your business. Today, getting some work done as per your wish will provide relief from the hectic routine. The youth of this zodiac sign should grab whatever employment opportunities they get today. Efforts made in finance-related activities will yield appropriate results today. People will praise you, which is what you always wanted to hear. Offer flowers to Mother Shailputri, there will be peace in the house.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. You will have a good time with your spouse in the evening. Today your functioning will improve. There may be some important opportunities for work progress. Today you will also get help from some influential person in completing government work. You will also get responsibilities as per your wish. Today children will ask for their mother's help in some important work. Due to this, their work will be completed. Fold your hands in front of Mother Shailputri, the pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 3

Sagittarius

Today your colleagues and seniors at work will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today you will get an opportunity to be in the company of experienced people. Information about many positive aspects will also be available. You will also make efforts to improve your financial and family situation. Any work related to property will also be completed. Children will insist on playing with you today. Do not be careless about health. Burn camphor in front of Mother Shailputri, financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 7

Capricorn

Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Today your daily income will be better than before. Keep your contacts strong. Do not be hasty in starting any new work. There are chances of youth of this zodiac sign getting some good news related to their career. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. Offer cardamom to Mother Shailputri, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a wonderful day. People doing cosmetic business will make big profits today. Today, your respect for your relationships will further strengthen your relationships. Today you will prove to be an excellent parent to your children. You will achieve positive results by thinking about policies related to your work. Today you may get hold of some old thing which you will feel happy after receiving. Fold your hands in front of Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for career advancement.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 1

Pisces

Today has brought happiness. You may achieve some major business success. Today you will have a special contribution in social activities. There will be meetings with friends and relatives and there will be sweetness in mutual relations. Your personality and confidence will improve. Today your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest. Offer red Chunni to Maa Durga, the problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

