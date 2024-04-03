Transit of Venus in Aries: Gemini to get pleasant results, Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Transit of Venus in Aries

Venus Transit In Aries on 24 April: Vedic astrology considers Venus to be the factor of material comforts. According to astrologers, women's happiness in life is also influenced by the grace of Venus. Three zodiac signs need to be careful during this transit. Know from Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla which zodiac signs should be careful during Venus transit-

Aries

The transit of Venus in Aries is going to be auspicious for the people of Aries. People's love relationships are going to get stronger. You will get a chance to spend special time with your spouse. There are chances of marriage for unmarried people. By the grace of Venus, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. There is a possibility of some auspicious work being completed at home. There will be financial benefits in business.

Taurus

Due to the auspicious effect of Venus transit, your family life will be very happy and luck will be on your side. There will be some concern about the mother's health, but everything will be fine soon. Students have chances of getting success. Some people can start a business by taking a loan from a bank. The situation will be better on the job also.

Gemini

The transit of Venus in Aries is going to bring pleasant results for the people of this zodiac sign. The native's love for his brothers will increase. You will also get full support from friends. There are chances of profit in business. Your closeness with friends will increase and you will also spend time with them.

Cancer

The transit of Venus will increase happiness in the lives of people of the Cancer zodiac sign and the attractiveness of your personality will increase. Your bank balance will increase. Your confidence will also increase by becoming a new source of income and you will get good news from somewhere regarding employment. Employed people should concentrate on their work at this time. You will get a chance to eat good food.

Leo

The transit of Venus in Aries is going to be very beneficial for the people of this zodiac sign. By the grace of Venus, there will be positive energy in the lives of the people all the time. Married life is also going to be happy. Your actions will increase respect in the society. Due to self-confidence, you will be successful in every work. There are chances of traveling somewhere for the people of Leo zodiac sign. You will also benefit from traveling.

Virgo

For Virgo zodiac people, this transit of Venus can increase happiness and prosperity. Especially for those who do business related to foreign countries, this transit is considered very beneficial for them. Your wish to go abroad may also be fulfilled. At this time you can spend something to fulfill your big hobbies. There will be a feeling of happiness in the mind. There may be a sudden increase in your income. Life will be very balanced. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Libra

The transit of Venus is considered to have a very auspicious effect on the lives of people of the Libra zodiac. You will be financially prosperous during this period. Your confidence will increase as your important tasks pending for a long time will be completed. At this time you will be quite prosperous financially. Your situation in the job will be much better. All the senior officers in the office will also be very happy with your words and they will like your performance.

Scorpio

The transit of Venus in Aries will be very important for your career. During this time, you may have to face some problems in your job. By talking here and there on the job, people around you can become your opponents and can speak ill of you behind your back, due to which your situation in the job can become serious, hence you should mind your own business and should concentrate on work.

Sagittarius

This will be a good time to get involved in religious and spiritual activities and you will also get success in it. By doing charitable work, you will not only get success but you will also be able to earn good respect in the society. You will be successful in getting financial benefits from various sources. This time will be favorable for married people.

Capricorn

This is a good time to repay any debts, but avoid taking new loans or debts. There may be chances of profit from property. If any of your cases are pending in the court, it may drag on for a long time and some problems may arise. Married people can get good happiness and financial benefits from their spouse. Students may face challenges in education. If you take care of your health and control your eating habits, you can avoid diseases.

Aquarius

The transit of Venus is considered to increase financial prosperity for the people of the Aquarius zodiac sign. All your misunderstandings with your spouse will be resolved and you will come closer to each other than before. If you do any business with your spouse, your business will flourish during this period.

Pisces

The transit of Venus in Aries cannot be said to be very favourable for you, so take special care of your health during this time because stomach ache, indigestion, gas and problems related to the digestive system can bother you. People who are already suffering from diabetes have to pay special attention, otherwise their condition may worsen.