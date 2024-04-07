Horoscope Today, April 8: Carelessness to cost big for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 8: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is the Amavasya date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Monday. Amavasya Tithi will last till 11:51 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will last till 6.13 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10.12 am today, after which Revati Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Somvati Amavasya and Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 8, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you change your way of working and remain organized, your work will be completed quickly. Today you will solve your child's career problems with the help of someone experienced and knowledgeable. Some adverse circumstances will also arise. Today, in case of a dispute with someone, control your anger.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. While making any small or big decision, you will benefit from the advice of an expert. Today your help will prove effective in maintaining the family atmosphere, everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings. Students should not waste their precious time on social media. If you continue your hard work then there are chances of your success soon. Your slightest carelessness may make you regret it.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today you will get full support from people. New sources of income will be created. Office work will be done in a better way than every day. Today your spouse will praise you a lot. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of guests in the evening. You are likely to inherit ancestral property, which will increase your wealth. Expenses will also remain under control. You will feel healthy.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be favorable for you. Today your wishes will be fulfilled. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business, which will be very beneficial for you. Your happiness will increase. You are likely to get responsible work in the office, the completion of which will be beneficial. The day will be better for arts students, they will get a chance to learn some graphic design. The economic sector will be stable today.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. If you think practically today, your balanced attitude will benefit you. Today you will spend some time in solitude or at some religious place. This evening you will discuss the future with your mother, and you will be happy to have her support. Today there will be some kind of fear in your mind but there is nothing to be afraid of, it could be due to your overthinking.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Maintaining friendly behavior with employees in the workplace will improve their working capacity, today your work may be completed even before time. Women will be more active in their businesses, you will also earn more money. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere in the house, you will spend the evening time with elders.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today will be a very normal day for you. Today we will try to solve money-related problems. For now, try to improve the situation by paying attention to every single thing. Today it will be important for you to take care that old mistakes are not repeated. Your life is moving towards progress, you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Today, according to your efficiency, you may get some big opportunities. As capacity increases, bigger opportunities will also emerge.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, work-related resentment from a close person will be resolved. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things in which you are most interested. By connecting with new people today, you will get to learn something new. The way other people have progressed in their work, try to move forward using your experience and you will soon get success. Today, instead of getting carried away by emotions, if you act smartly, circumstances will be in your favor. Today the pending money can also be returned.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Your day will be spent with family. You will plan to hang out with friends. You will be successful in influencing others, but you need to control your anger. Some people around may oppose you. Your financial condition will be fine. You are likely to get success in serious conversations. Stalled work will start.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today your day will be profitable. Family relationships will be strong. You will get some good news from the children's side. Today new ideas will come to your mind in business matters. Meeting and talking to new people will be beneficial for you. You will get relief by finding solution to some problem. Your work will be appreciated. Lovemates will go for dinner today, and sweetness in relationships will increase.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your office colleagues will cooperate in your work, your work will be completed quickly. Today you will meet someone who will help you in the coming days. Your planned tasks will be completed easily. Today, do not give your reaction quickly to anything, first understand the situation and then give your opinion thoughtfully, this will increase your importance among people.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get support from family members in completing family tasks. You should avoid sharing personal problems with your friends. Your problems will increase a little due to wrong statements of some people, but everything will be fine with time. You will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships. You will have a good time with the children in the evening.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

