Horoscope Today, April 15: Pisces to make money; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, April 15, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Saptami and Monday of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last till 12:12 pm today. Today is the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri. Sukarma Yoga will last till 11.08 pm tonight. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 3.05 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 15, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today family happiness will increase. You will get a solution to your already existing problems, which will bring happiness to your mind. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. To remain healthy for a long time, you should have a good diet. Due to some good changes in your behaviour, you may make some new friends. You will enjoy talking to them. Offer sweets made from gram flour to Mother Goddess, your confidence will remain intact.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. The domestic problems that have been going on for a few days will end today. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and the social sector. The day will be wonderful for women. Businessmen can attend an important meeting today. Today you will get relief from debt to someone, you will feel relieved. With the grace of Maa Kalratri, you will be successful in maintaining harmony with everyone in the office. Offer clothes to Mother Goddess, everyone will be happy with you.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 5

Gemini

Today will bring new changes in career. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, Mother Kalratri will maintain happiness and peace in your family. Today you will make big financial gains in the field of business. Writers can write a new story today which will be liked very much by the people. Everyone will be very happy with the addition of a new member to the family. Meditate on Mother Kalratri, you will get relief from troubles.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 1

Cancer

Your day is better today. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house. Your work will be successful. Today your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today. Take special care of your health today. Offer things made of jaggery to Goddess Durga, you will get success in pending work.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 4

Leo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You may remain focused on completing the work. You may have to discuss some work in the office, your enemies may be more influenced by your plans. People of this zodiac sign who do their own business are likely to get profits. Today you will be in deep thought. Offer red chunari to the mother, and the problems in marriage will go away.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a mixed day. You will spend quality time with your family, this will improve your relationships. You can plan to watch a movie at home with friends. You will meet someone who can benefit you in the future. You will get success in some special work and at the same time new ideas may come to your mind. Offer cloves to Mother Goddess, you will get opportunities for promotion.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 9

Libra

Today you will get the full support of luck. Work done with a concentrated mind will prove beneficial. Today is a good day for your loved one. You can also go for lunch in a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will remain fine. You will try to complete the work in minimum time. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Offer fruits to Goddess Durga, you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 8

Scorpio

Today your day will be better. Today you will be confused about something, but if you share it with a special friend, you will get relief. Plans can be made for a movie outside with the family. Will go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy yourself with other friends. You can learn a new skill which will benefit you in future. With the help of friends, any of your wishes will be fulfilled. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your good behaviour will help you in creating a different identity in society. You can also get decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a profitable day for the contractor. Today you can make some changes in your daily routine. A new way of doing some work will bring profit to business. Your good work in politics will be appreciated. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, there will be happiness in life.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 3

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get new opportunities to expand your business. You may suddenly get back the money lent to someone today. The hope of getting profit from someone in the business will increase. Your enthusiasm will also increase. You will get full support from brothers and sisters. There may be a change in your schedule due to some function at home today. Today, on the seventh day of Navratri, salute Maa Kalratri with folded hands, all will be well with you.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 7

Aquarius

Today your day will be favourable for you. The day will be full of relief for students of this zodiac sign; they can also think of making a new schedule. Today, you will minimise the use of phone in the office and focus completely on your work. One should avoid trusting people excessively in money matters. It would be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, there will be prosperity in business.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 1

Pisces

Today you will suddenly get money from new sources, which will make your day happy. Your interest in social work may increase. You will get full support from your spouse in your work. You may benefit from business partnership. You will try to understand things better. Relationships with family members will improve. Health will be much better today than before. Take blessings of mother, you will find new paths of progress.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

