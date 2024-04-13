Horoscope Today, April 14: Virgo to achieve success in work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 14: Know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, April 14, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Shashthi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 11.44 pm today. It is the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. Today is also the Skanda Shashthi fast. Also, Ravi Yoga will remain till 1:35 pm tonight. Apart from this, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 1:35 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 14, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day will be mixed. Getting success today will remove fatigue. Today people will be impressed by your working style. Property-related work will be completed today. With this, there will be a spiritual and positive atmosphere in the house. Today, take special care of the respect of the elders of the house. You will take part in social work, you will be respected in society. Offer flowers to Mother Katyayani, you will hear good news.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 7

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today, with the help of self-confidence and morale, you will achieve some new achievements. Today there will be a pleasant atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of relatives. Today is the right time to start any new business-related work. You will take the help of new technologies to increase your work efficiency. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, your health will be good.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 1

Gemini

Today your day will be full of busyness. There will be a lot of responsibilities today but you will find a solution by making proper arrangements. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to receiving some good news from the children today. Today some entertaining program will be organised with family members. Today, take the help of yoga, meditation, etc. to maintain mental peace. Offer halwa to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 6

Cancer

Today your day will be busy. You will get to interact with experienced people and gain new information. Today, situations may worsen due to anger. If any problem arises today, you will try to find a solution peacefully, then everything will be fine. In the present circumstances, there is a need to bring changes in oneself as per the time. Today you will get help from friends in financial matters. Take special care of your eyes. Fold your hands in front of Mother Katyayani, you will get support from your parents.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 3

Leo

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will be interested in many types of activities. Before doing any work today, consider its positive and negative aspects. Today you will discuss something with a close friend or relative. Today most of the time can be spent in marketing and completing external activities. Today your married life is going to be happy. Take blessings of Mother Durga, there will be an increase in wealth.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 8

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today the working process will be better and getting proper success in some work will increase enthusiasm even more. Youth and students have good chances of achieving success in the field of competition. Take any decision as per time. Today, due to haste and excitement, some work may take time. Lovemates will visit some religious places today. Offer coconut to Mother Katyayani, pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 7

Libra

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Spend some time today in introspection and contemplation. Health can be affected due to excessive hard work, taking care of proper food. Do exercise today, this will increase your positive energy. Children may ask for a toy today. You will go to the market with your spouse to buy essential items for the house. Burning camphor in front of Maa Durga will provide profit opportunities.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Will keep yourself busy in positive activities today. Today, keep your anger under control and also control your unnecessary expenditure. Today, devote all your energy to implementing your plans. But don't make your plans public. Today your day will be devotional. You will decide to perform some religious ritual at home. Apply kumkum tilak to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the workplace.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 8

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. Some new achievements are waiting for you today. Make proper use of this wonderful time. Today you will spend time with people holding high positions. This will increase your respect. Today, it is very important to keep everyone disciplined to keep the house in order. Today you will also make changes in your business activities. Today your daily income will be better than before. Your influence and dominance will remain in the society. Meditate on Mother Katyayani, there will be peace in the mind.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn

Today many of your plans will be completed on time. Today you will receive the blessings and blessings of your elders and under their guidance you will feel comfortable in taking any special decision. Today, do not believe in any advice from negative friends and have faith in your abilities. Controlling unnecessary expenses today will strengthen your financial position. People doing jobs will easily achieve their targets. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home today. You will get support from your spouse. Perform the Aarti of Maa Durga, there will be harmony in the house.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 1

Aquarius

Today you can think of doing some big and different work. Today will be a day spent happily with the family. Today you must follow the guidance of experienced people, you will be successful. Even though everything is fine today, you will still feel a sense of emptiness somewhere. Today, do not pay attention to hearsay and critical things, and control your emotions and anger. Do not take any important decision in partnership business today. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, all the work will be done.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 2

Pisces

Today your incomplete tasks will be completed. Today you should be friendly with children and listen and solve their problems, this will increase their self-dependence. Today, in this era of competition in business, there is a need to work hard and be alert. Do not let outsiders interfere in your workplace today. Do not take the time to make any decision today. There will be financial gain in business. Offer cardamom to Mother Katyayani, financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

