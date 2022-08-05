Financial Horoscope, August 5: It's an auspicious day for THESE zodiac signs to start new business

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Horoscope Today, August 5: Friday is the Ashtami date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Today there will be auspicious yoga till 2.53 pm. In case you're planning to start a new business or sign a big deal, you must know how the day will fair out. Starting new things on auspicious days will give your fruitful results. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 5 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. People doing jewellery business will do well, and financial condition will remain strong.

Taurus

Today your day will bring new enthusiasm in life. People doing bakery work will make good profits today. People associated with the social service sector can collect funds today.

Gemini

Today the beginning of your day is going to bring new happiness to your family. The sales of people doing automobile business will increase.

Cancer

Today, with the advice of a friend, you will make up your mind to start a business. Confectionery traders will think of increasing their business.

Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. A big deal of the property dealer will be finalized today. You will complete the target given by the boss on time, due to which your boss will be happy with you.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be profitable. You can think of starting something new.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. There can be sudden monetary gains.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day. Today you will make up your mind to start a new business, in which your colleagues will cooperate with you. Today, you will get information about a project from seniors in the office.

Sagittarius

Today will be your best day. Today expert opinion in business will teach you how to work. Sculpture businessmen will complete their target today.

Capricorn

Today your day will start with confidence. Seeing your hard work towards your work, your colleagues will try to learn something from you.

Aquarius

You will have a wonderful day. Family members will support you in any of your decisions, the work will be successful. Will be eager to do new work and business today.

Pisces

Today you are going to be full of energy. Office friends can come home in connection with important office papers. Today there will be great news in your life, which will bring happiness in the family environment.

Read More Astrology News