Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 5, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Watch 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why PM Modi claimed in Lok Sabha, 'BJP will get 370 seats, NDA will cross 400'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath dedicates state budget to Lord Shri Ram

Gujarat Police arrests Mufti Salman Azhari for hate speech, huge crowd in Mumbai tried to block police

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.