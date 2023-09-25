West Bengal: Major tragedy averted after 12-year-old waves red shirt to flag track damage, Railways award him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Major tragedy averted after 12-year-old waves red shirt to flag track damage

West Bengal: A major tragedy was averted after a 12-year-old boy waved his red shirt to an approaching passenger train after spotting a damaged track. Officials on Monday informed that the boy prevented a train accident in the Malda district of West Bengal. The loco-pilot applied the emergency brake immediately to stop the train just in time after picking up Mursalin Seikh's signal.

Boy defined bravery

"A 12-year-old boy in Malda has defined bravery after he waved his red shirt to make the loco-pilot of a speeding passenger train stop the train from crossing a rain-damaged portion," Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said in a statement.

The boy is a son of a migrant labour

He said the portion was damaged at a location where soil and the pebbles were washed away by the rain. "The boy named Mursalin Seikh, son of a migrant labour of the nearby village, was also present in the yard with the railway staff. On noticing a rain-damaged portion under the tracks, the boy acted sensibly at that point of time and alerted the loco pilot of an approaching passenger train by waving his red shirt along with other on duty railway staff," De said.

The portion of the damaged track was repaired and the operations were resumed later. "NF Railway authorities today rewarded the brave boy with a certificate and cash award for his valour. Malda North MP Khagen Murmu along with Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar Shri Surendra Kumar reached the boy's home and rewarded him and appreciated his effort. NFR salutes the boy's approach towards society being a teenager," De said.

