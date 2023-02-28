'Not sharing fierce relationship like ex-Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar': TMC refutes tension with incumbent gov

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

A day after the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose criticised the State government following a mob attack on the convoy of the Union Minister in Cooch Behar, the ruling government published an opinion in its mouthpiece on Sunday, wherein it compared Bose with his predecessor Jagdeep Singh Dhankar.

This triggered questions that the TMC government is now following the same alignment with its incumbent governor as it once shared with its predecessor. However, refuting such claims, senior Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu on Tuesday asserted there was no chance of a repeat of the tumultuous relationship witnessed during the former West Bengal Governor's term.

"Raj Bhawan and govt will work as a team"

Speaking to the reporters, Basu, asserted that the state government will work together with the Raj Bhavan as a team. "I say this with authority that there is no chance of a repeat of the past," the Bengal education minister said while sitting beside Governor Bose.

It is worth mentioning the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and former Governor Dhankar has been at loggerheads on numerous issues during his. In several instances, Banerjee and Dhankar shared the same stage but did not even speak a single word. In several instances, Banerjee skipped the events where Dhankar was invited as a guest.

Refuting the 'rumours' that the government is drawing a parallel situation with the incumbent governor, Bose said the relationship between the state and the Raj Bhavan should be of "constructive cooperation”. "Governance is an incessant process; there will be checks and balances, mid-course corrections and improvement," he said, following a meeting with Basu and vice-chancellors of some state-run universities.

