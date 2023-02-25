Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
Bengal: Union minister Nisith Pramanik convoy attacked in Coochbehar

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: February 25, 2023 16:21 IST
The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home & Youth Affairs and Sports was on Saturday attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress-backed goons when he was going to meet with the party workers in Coochbehar's Dinhata area. 

More details awaited.

