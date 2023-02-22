Follow us on Image Source : ANI Meghalaya Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi says 'TMC ensuring class-bully BJP's victory'

Meghalaya Elections 2023: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in poll-bound Meghalaya. While addressing an election rally here he said that TMC is helping BJP to win the elections by contesting in the polls. Launching a frontal attack on the Saffron Party, he also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his relationship with the Adani group, claiming that whenever the PM goes abroad, the conglomerate gets a "gift".

Rahul called BJP a 'Class-Bully'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now busy with the upcoming Assembly Elections in the poll-bound Meghalaya. He launched a scathing attack that landed over improbable party relations between BJP and TMC. He alleged the Mamata Banerjee-led camp is fighting elections to ensure BJP's victory in the state. He also called BJP a 'class bully' and alleged that the Saffron Party has no respect for others.

He said, 'You know the TMC's history & the violence that takes place in Bengal. A number of scams have been unearthed, like the Saradha scam. That is exactly what they are planning to do here. TMC's idea is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened & they come to power.'

Slamming BJP and RSS, he said that both are destroying the culture of Meghalaya and asserted that he will not let them harm the culture, identity or history. 'BJP & RSS are destroying your culture, but we'll not allow them to harm your culture, identity or history. Our country is not a violent country. Only a coward tries to impose his will on others. We've to fight this ideology with love, respect & non-violence,' said Rahul Gandhi

Rahul's Jacket a centre of attraction

Rahul Gandhi was seen in a special jacket for the rally. He said his special attire for the day is to pay respect to the culture and tradition of Meghalaya. He said, 'When I come here to Meghalaya, I try to understand your perspective, listen to you & appreciate your history, culture & traditions. I am wearing this JACKET as a sign of respect to your culture & traditions. My actions reflect this jacket.'

Rahul questioned Modi and Adani's relationship

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his relationship with the Adani group, claiming that whenever the PM goes abroad, the conglomerate gets a "gift". Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi asserted that the group has access to every single business because its head Gautam Adani is close to the prime minister.

Claiming that television channels and newspapers did not properly cover his speech in Lok Sabha on this subject, he alleged that the media is in the hands of the powerful and close aides of the prime minister. “Whenever the PM goes abroad, Mr Adani gets a gift. PM goes to Bangladesh, Mr Adani gets a gift. PM goes to Australia, Mr Adani gets a gift. PM goes to Sri Lanka, Mr Adani gets a gift.

PM goes to Sri Lanka, Mr Adani gets a gift,” Gandhi said, referring to contracts bagged by the ports-to-energy conglomerate in those countries.

Rahul took jibe at Adani and Modi

One businessman became the second richest man in the world from the 609th in a matter of years, the Congress leader said without naming Adani. “He (Adani) owns ports, airports; he does constructions; he works for the defence sector; he dominates the apple trade in Himachal Pradesh,” Gandhi said. The former Congress president claimed that the scale of corruption at the Centre is probably “never ever seen” in Indian history. Gandhi said he had asked the PM to disclose his relationship with Adani in a Lok Sabha speech earlier this month, but got no reply.

(with inputs from PTI)

