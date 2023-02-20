Sibling moment: Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka take snowmobile rides in Gulmarg | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRINIVASIYC Sister-brother relished family time in Kashmir

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen riding a snowmobile in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg in a video which was shared by party leader Srinavas BV on Twitter on Sunday.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi, in ski goggles, and Priyanka Gandhi were taking turns riding the snowmobile through the white landscape. At the start of the video Priyanka Gandhi was riding and her brother turned pillion. Later, they stopped and exchanged seats and Priyanka drove and Rahul turned pillion.

On Wednesday, Gandhi went skiing in Gulmarg in north Kashmir as he began a two-day personal visit to the valley.

Gandhi, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.

The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. "Namaskar" was all he said when he was asked to comment.

At Gulmarg, Gandhi took a ride on famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing.

Before heading downhill, the Congress leader posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, giving a tough time to his security personnel.

Gandhi was accompanied by police personnel on skiis as he glided down the majestic mountains of Gulmarg.

Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir on 'personal visit'

Gandhi arrived in this skiing resort in north Kashmir on Wednesday and party sources said he is on a personal visit.

Pradesh Congress Committee sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley. The sources did not divulge the details of his programme.

(With PTI input)

