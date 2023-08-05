Saturday, August 05, 2023
     
West Bengal: Daily wager dies in police custody, protests erupt

West Bengal: Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi Kolkata Published on: August 05, 2023 13:22 IST
Daily wager dies in police custody
Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Daily wager dies in police custody

West Bengal: A protest has erupted in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal after a daily wager died in police custody. Following the death of the daily wager, a protest was triggered by the locals, officials said on Saturday. To disperse the agitators, the police had to fire tear gas shells. 

According to reports, earlier on Wednesday, the labourer was taken into custody in connection with a theft at a policeman's house. The father of the deceased alleged that his son was beaten to death in custody on Friday evening. Later the police denied the charge. 

"My son was innocent. He was picked up by the police on Wednesday, and they killed him in custody,” he claimed. "the accused was neither beaten up nor was he in lock-up" said a police officer at the Nabargram Police Station. 

"He was being questioned at a spot behind the police station, where we found him dead around 8 pm on Friday," the officer said. Following this, a case of unnatural death has been registered by the police, and an investigation is underway. 

“The body of the deceased will be sent for post-mortem examination. We will also check CCTV footage for more details,” he added.

