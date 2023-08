Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Sex workers in Sonagachi, Kolkata, tied rakhi to the passers-by

West Bengal: In a nice gesture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi tied rakhi to the passers-by in the city.

"All our sex worker sisters celebrated Raksha Bandhan... There is no discrimination, and everyone is happily tying Rakhi... We also received sweets and gifts from our brothers...," said Secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, Bishakha Laskar.

