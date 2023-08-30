Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Watch video: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman comes to tie him rakhi

Watch video: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman comes to tie him rakhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was distributing appointment letters to Anganwadi worker and their helpers at Guru Nanak Dev University when a woman came to the stage and tied rakhi to him.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2023 17:40 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a woman ties him a
Image Source : ANI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a woman ties him a rakhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a nice gesture stopped his speech midway after a woman came to the stage to tie him a rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister was distributing appointment letters to Anganwadi workers and their helpers at Guru Nanak Dev University when a woman came to the stage and tied rakhi to him.

This year, Rakhi is being celebrated on two days, August 30 and 31. 

ALSO READ | Adhir Ranjan records statement before Privileges Committee, his suspension from Lok Sabha set to be revoked

ALSO READ | 'Britishers were doing development too...': Uddhav's dig at Modi govt ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News