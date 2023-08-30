Watch video: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman comes to tie him rakhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a woman ties him a rakhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a nice gesture stopped his speech midway after a woman came to the stage to tie him a rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister was distributing appointment letters to Anganwadi workers and their helpers at Guru Nanak Dev University when a woman came to the stage and tied rakhi to him.

This year, Rakhi is being celebrated on two days, August 30 and 31.

