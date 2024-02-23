PM Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2, to visit Aarambagh, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi during a public event at the Banaras Hindu University, in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2, 2023 ahead of the general elections, due in April-May. The Prime Minister will also visit two key Lok Sabha constituencies including Aarambagh and Krishnanagar, which witnessed a close fight between BJP and TMC in 2019 polls.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will be in Bengal once again on March 6 when he will visit Barasat.

PM Modi's visit has been scheduled at a time when the Bengal government is facing criticism over the Sandeshkhali incident.

In Barasat, Modi is likely to address a women's rally on March 6, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Majumdar said if the tortured women of Sandeshkhali express their willingness to meet the PM, the party will facilitate a meeting.

"...we came to know that the prime minister will be visiting the state on March 6 and will address a women's rally at Barasat," Majumdar told reporters.

Asked whether the PM will meet the women from Sandeshkhali, which is also located in North 24 Parganas, Majumdar said, "If the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali want to meet Modi, we will definitely arrange it."

Meanwhile, earlier today, a delegation of BJP women activists was stopped by the police from visiting restive Sandeshkhali.

The BJP team, led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the party's state unit, were stopped by the police, citing prohibitory orders, "We were denied entry to Sandeshkhali by the police citing prohibitory orders. The state government is trying to hide the truth," Paul claimed.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

