WATCH VIDEO: Mamata Banerjee dances, plucks tea leaves with garden workers in Darjeeling

West Bengal news: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with tea garden workers in Darjeeling today (December 7). She also plucked tea leaves with tea garden workers at Makaibari tea garden in Kurseong town today (December 7).

A few days ago WB CM Mamata Banerjee joined Film Director Mahesh Bhatt, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, actors Salman Khan Anil Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha on stage and danced with them at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). The event was attended by a galaxy of actors from Bollywood and the city.

According to the video, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is seen asking Mamata Banerjee to come on the stage and dance. The Chief Minister initially resisted but respected the gesture of the actor. Speaking at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival, Mamata Banerjee said that no force could divide the country, emphasising that people of all religions, castes, and creeds would remain united as a collective expression of love for the motherland.

Responding to a statement by Trinamool Congress MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha, who urged good people to enter politics, Banerjee echoed the sentiment.

"Shatrughan Sinha Ji was saying that we should not be afraid of anyone. Yes, we should be afraid of none; no power can divide us. All the religions, castes, and creeds will stay united, as all of us love the country," the chief minister said.

Banerjee, without naming anyone, emphasised the importance of continuing the ideological struggle.

