Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of spreading misinformation on releasing MGNREGA funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Centre was running a misinformation campaign to delay clearing funds released under the MGNREGA scheme.

"I detect a deliberate disinformation campaign regarding Central release of funds in MGNREGA," the Chief Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The misinformation is being spread to befool people and to spread confusion, and to malign the state government," she said.

"We need, deserve, and are entitled to our rightful share. We continue to be unfairly deprived, despite leaking of false information here and there," the chief minister added.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday extended the deadline by three weeks to November 23 for the Centre to clear the dues.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal & Hon'ble Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee, announced that a meeting will be held on November 16, 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium. However, owing to the World Cup semi-final that falls on the same day, the meeting is being rescheduled. The meeting will now be held on November 23, 2023 at the same venue," the party posted on X.

She said the central government did not release any funds despite Trinamool Congress' movement and alleged that misinformation was being spread to confuse people.

She described the spreading of misinformation as "shame" on the part of the central government.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

