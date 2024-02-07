West Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 2 crore seized near Indo-Bangladesh border, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL BSF seized Rs 2 cr worth of gold biscuits in two operations

The Border Security Force (BSF), South Bengal Frontier, arrested two people, who were trying to smuggle gold near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The BSF seized 28 gold biscuits in two separate operations, an official said on Wednesday. The estimated value of the 28 gold biscuits is over Rs 2 crore.

According to BSF, "Troops of the BSF under the South Bengal Frontier seized 28 gold biscuits on the border in various incidents. The estimated value of the seized gold is Rs 2.13. Smugglers were trying to take this huge consignment of gold from Bangladesh to India."

22 gold biscuits recovered

In the first incident, on February 6, BSF troops of Border Outpost Angrel intercepted a woman and recovered 22 gold biscuits from her. A woman with a bag in her hands was seen approaching the domination line with a bag. When the jawans warned her to stop, she attempted to flee and was nabbed. A total of 12 gold biscuits were recovered after a search of her bag and she further said that she had 10 biscuits in her kitchen garden. She was subsequently arrested and a total of 22 biscuits were recovered from her," said BSF.

The smuggler was identified as Jashoda Shikdar, a resident of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District.

During questioning, the woman, identified as a laborer, stated that she received two plastic packets from a Bangladeshi individual named Majnu. She claimed that she was holding onto the packets for Krishna Pad Mandal, the son of a local village resident, who failed to collect them.

BSF seizes 6 gold biscuits in another operation

In a separate incident, soldiers from Border Outpost Gobardha, 107th Battalion, apprehended a smuggler in their area of responsibility with six gold biscuits.

The smuggler, identified as 32-year-old Sujit Roy from North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, was taken into custody. The confiscated items have been transferred to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings.

(With ANI inputs)