Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 2 crore seized near Indo-Bangladesh border, two arrested

West Bengal: Gold biscuits worth Rs 2 crore seized near Indo-Bangladesh border, two arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted smuggling attempts at the India-Bangladesh border, seizing gold biscuits worth Rs 2 crore and arresting two individuals involved in the act.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Kolkata Updated on: February 07, 2024 21:12 IST
BSF, West Bengal
Image Source : X/@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL BSF seized Rs 2 cr worth of gold biscuits in two operations

The Border Security Force (BSF), South Bengal Frontier, arrested two people, who were trying to smuggle gold near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The BSF seized  28 gold biscuits in two separate operations, an official said on Wednesday. The estimated value of the 28 gold biscuits is over Rs 2 crore.

According to BSF, "Troops of the BSF under the South Bengal Frontier seized 28 gold biscuits on the border in various incidents. The estimated value of the seized gold is Rs 2.13. Smugglers were trying to take this huge consignment of gold from Bangladesh to India."

22 gold biscuits recovered

In the first incident, on February 6, BSF troops of Border Outpost Angrel intercepted a woman and recovered 22 gold biscuits from her. A woman with a bag in her hands was seen approaching the domination line with a bag. When the jawans warned her to stop, she attempted to flee and was nabbed. A total of 12 gold biscuits were recovered after a search of her bag and she further said that she had 10 biscuits in her kitchen garden. She was subsequently arrested and a total of 22 biscuits were recovered from her," said BSF.

The smuggler was identified as Jashoda Shikdar, a resident of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District.

During questioning, the woman, identified as a laborer, stated that she received two plastic packets from a Bangladeshi individual named Majnu. She claimed that she was holding onto the packets for Krishna Pad Mandal, the son of a local village resident, who failed to collect them.

BSF seizes 6 gold biscuits in another operation 

In a separate incident, soldiers from Border Outpost Gobardha, 107th Battalion, apprehended a smuggler in their area of responsibility with six gold biscuits. 

The smuggler, identified as 32-year-old Sujit Roy from North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, was taken into custody. The confiscated items have been transferred to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings.

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Latest News