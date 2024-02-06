Follow us on Image Source : FILE Child rights body accuses Mamata govt of neglecting rights of children in West Bengal

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has accused the West Bengal government of neglecting issues concerning child protection and failing to uphold promises outlined in various child-related Acts. According to a special report submitted by the commission in Parliament in December, the state government and its officials responsible for protecting children's rights have been accused of deliberate violations of legal procedures and failing to act in the best interests of children.

Speaking to PTI from New Delhi on Monday, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo described the situation in West Bengal regarding child rights protection as "pathetic" and squarely blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the neglect. "The situation in Bengal in terms of protecting the rights of the children is pathetic. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is solely responsible for this. There have been violations of child rights and the state government kept on neglecting to address the issues," he said.

In the report, the NCPCR stated that West Bengal is also violating the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. "West Bengal is running a parallel system of dealing with what is being called 'destitute children'. These institutions are called 'cottage homes' and are being run under the cottage scheme," he said. The NCPCR also alleged that the state is not implementing Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act 2009 which focuses on giving underprivileged population access to education and including children from marginalised groups in private unaided schools.

"The commission came across incidents involving violence against children that vary in nature and efforts are made to redress the matter with cooperation from the state and district administrations. "However, in (the) case of West Bengal, the state administration has been neglecting the best interest of children and not acting as per their responsibilities under different child-related Acts," the report, a copy of which is with PTI, said. The report also referred to incidents of bomb blasts in which several children were victimised. "The commission took cognizance of reports of bomb blasts in the state where around 40 children have been victims of bomb blasts," the report said.

