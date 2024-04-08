Union Minister Shantanu Thakur receives ‘threat’ letter from Lashkar-e-Taiba: ‘If NRC is implemented…’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

Union Minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur on Monday (April 8) claimed that he has received a letter from terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatening to “burn the entire country” if NRC is implemented in West Bengal. The purported letter, typed in Bengali, also threatened to raze the 'Thakurbari', a pilgrimage of the Matua community, in case Muslims were tortured following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"I am shocked to receive this letter. I have informed my department. I will also inform the PM, the home ministry and lodge a case in this connection," Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said.

The Union Minister said that he would ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister of the state, if she had any information about the LeT sending such a letter.

What did the police say?

When reached out, Bongaon Police District SP Dinesh Kumar said they have not yet received any formal complaint from the minister.

The signatories of the letter claimed they were members of the LeT in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

