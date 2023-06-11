Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: NHRC takes suo-motu cognizance, appoints observer for violence over panchayat elections

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a media report about the incidents of carious election-related violence in West Bengal, where people from political parties have been targeted.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police arrested two people in connection with the murder of a Congress worker that occurred at Murshidabad's Khargram on Saturday.

The worker who was shot by a group of assailants was later identified as Phoolchand Sheikh.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Public Prosecutor Subhra Mishra Kandi stated that the accused have been placed under a 10-day police remand to retrieve the alleged iron road and the local gun used in the crime.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the head of the West Bengal Congress, later paid a visit to the party worker's home.

"They attacked with an iron rod and a gun. They were injured and one of them died at the hospital. They have been sent to a 10-day police remand for the recovery of the offending weapon," Public Prosecutor Subhra Mishra Kandi told ANI.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday visited the place of party worker Phoolchand Sheik in the Murshidabad area and addressed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence regarding this situation, PTI revealed.

In response to the alleged murder, members of Congress staged a demonstration outside the Kolkata office of the West Bengal State Election Commission.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, a Congress MP, criticized the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee and said it was protecting the murderers.

ANI quoted him as saying, "A Congress worker was murdered at Khargram in Murshidabad. The incident took place in the run-up to the panchayat elections. The accused is being shielded by the administration in the wake of the killing. We will hold protests against this. Does the TMC want a bullet election or a ballot election? We will not allow TMC to indulge in this politics of blood."

He continued to criticize TMC, accusing it of "intimidating" opposition parties before the Panchayat elections.

He went on to say, "Our worst fears around the panchayat polls are ringing true. The ruling party in Bengal is resorting to unchecked hooliganism and using the administration to unleash terror on the Opposition forces ahead of the panchayat polls. We are being intimidated in a planned manner. They don't want the panchayat polls in Murshidabad and elsewhere to be held in the police."

The Panchayat elections in the state are scheduled to take place in a single phase on July 8 and the votes cast will be counted on July 11, said the state poll panel on Thursday.

