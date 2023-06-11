Bengal: TMC MP reacts to Congress worker's death, says 'death of one person doesn't mean big violence'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengal: TMC MP reacts on Congress worker's death, says '1 person died, doesn't mean there was big violence

TMC MP Saugata Roy said on Sunday that just because one person has died, doesn't mean there was a big violence. The latest remark comes amid the raging anger of the Congress party over the death of a worker in West Bengal.

Conceding that nobody ought to be killed, Roy blamed the media and the opposition for creating hype about the issue. The worker who was shot by a group of assailants was later identified as Phoolchand Sheikh.

"One person has died recently but that doesn't mean that there was any big violence...media and opposition parties are exaggerating it," Roy told ANI.

******

Prior, West Bengal Police arrested two individuals regarding the murder of the Congress worker at Murshidabad's Khargram on Saturday.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Public Prosecutor Subhra Mishra Kandi stated that the accused have been placed under a 10-day police remand to retrieve the alleged iron road and local gun used in the crime.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the head of the West Bengal Congress, later paid a visit to the party worker's home.

"They attacked with an iron rod and a gun. They were injured and one of them died at the hospital. They have been sent to a 10-day police remand for the recovery of the offending weapon," Public Prosecutor Subhra Mishra Kandi told ANI.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday visited the place of party worker Phoolchand Sheik in the Murshidabad area and addressed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence regarding this situation, PTI revealed.

