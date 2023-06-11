West Bengal: Coach of local train derails at Kharagpur | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal

West Bengal: After Odisha, a train derailment incident has now been reported from West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, where a coach of the Medinipur-Howrah local train derailed at the Kharagpur station. According to officials, the accident happened around 9 pm on Saturday when the train was heading towards Howrah. Luckily, there was no one in the coach, officials said.

Servies of the route were disrupted

The services of the route were disrupted for around 30 minutes because of the accident. However, the services were resumed in the section after the coach, fifth from the engine, was lifted onto the line, officials said.

"Re-railment has been done,' the official told ANI. The railway officials reached the spot and the passengers in the train were safely taken out.

The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be known.

Odisha's deadly accident happened around 140 km from Bahanagar Bazar railway station, where a triple-train crash on June 2 killed 288 people.

