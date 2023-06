Follow us on Image Source : ANI Goods train catches fire in Balasore

Odisha: A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore district earlier today. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade.

