PM Modi ‘scared’ of caste census, trying to create ‘atmosphere of fear’ in country against it: Adhir Chowdhury

Murshidabad: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday (October 25) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “scared” of the Opposition’s push for the caste census and is trying to create an atmosphere of “fear” against it in the country. Chowdhury hit out at the BJP on the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and accused the saffron party of raising the matter in the run up to the Assembly elections of five states and 2024 Lok Sabha polls for electoral gains.

"Ram Mandir has no connection with politics. Indians have been worshipping Ram for thousands of years. Suddenly, Modi has become a Ram bhakt and is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion," the Berhampore MP said while speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

"Opposition parties' demand for caste census has hurt the BJP because it may cause some hindrances to the party’s electoral plans. That is why a scared Modi is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country saying caste census will be dangerous for India," Chowdhury added.

PM Modi’s remarks on caste and Ram Mandir

The West Bengal Congress chief’s remarks came while reacting to the Prime Minister’s remark at a Dussehra event in New Delhi on Tuesday regarding the Ram temple’s inauguration in January next year.

PM Modi called upon the people to uproot distortions like casteism and regionalism in society stating that Dussehra festival should mark the triumph of patriotism over every evil in the country.

The Prime Minister said that it is everyone's good fortune that they are witness to a grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya after waiting for centuries.

“Bhagawan Shri Ram bas aane hi wale hain (Lord Ram's arrival is imminent). Today, 'Ravan Dahan' shouldn't be about only about burning of an effigy but also about forces which try to divide 'Maa Bharati' in the name of casteism and regionalism,” he had said.

Opposition stresses on caste census

Since ever the Bihar government released the data of the caste survey this month, the Opposition has been stressing on the conduct of caste survey. The Congress party has already announced to conduct the caste-based survey in the states where it is in power. The BJP has accused the Opposition of trying to divide the people on the basis of caste.

