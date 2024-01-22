Mamata Banerjee offers puja at Kalighat temple before all-faith rally amid Ram temple consecration celebration

Follow us on Image Source : X Mamata Banerjee at Kalighat temple

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered prayers at Kalighat temple in Kolkata. She will start an all-faith rally in the metropolis, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The TMC chief, clad in her trademark white and blue bordered cotton sari, was seen offering puja and prayers at the iconic Kalighat temple.

Mamata's all-faith harmony rally

Banerjee is set to lead an all-faith harmony rally from Hazra More to Park Circus Maidan, during which she will visit various places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras. The rally is slated to culminate at the Park Circus Maidan with a mega gathering.

Earlier, TMC announced that Banerjee will hold a 'rally for harmony' with people from all religions in Kolkata on January 22. Banerjee on Tuesday announced she would lead a harmony rally in Kolkata. She will begin the procession from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple. "I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme," she said, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat.

TMC leaders to offer prayers at different religious places

Harmony rallies in other districts as well

Banerjee also asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the state. She said that 'Pran Pratistha' or consecration is not the job of politicians but of priests.

"It is not our job to do 'Pran Pratistha'. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure," She said.

