Mamata Banerjee disowns brother Babun Banerjee over political dispute

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), made a significant announcement on Wednesday, disowning her younger brother, Babun Banerjee, amid a disagreement over the party's choice of candidate for the Howrah Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing reporters in Jalpaiguri

Speaking to the media in Jalpaiguri, Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction with her brother's dissent regarding the re-nomination of Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah constituency. Banerjee said, "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationship with him."

Condemnation of brother's actions

Mamata Banerjee criticised her brother's tendency to disrupt party affairs before elections, stating, "I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked".

Stand firm on party decision

Asserting the TMC's stance, Mamata Banerjee affirmed support for the official candidate, Prasun Banerjee, despite speculations of her brother potentially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Brother mulls independent candidacy

Babun Banerjee, currently in New Delhi, refuted rumours of joining the BJP but expressed contemplation over contesting the Lok Sabha polls independently from the Howrah constituency.

Criticisms against TMC nominee

Expressing discontent with Prasun Banerjee's selection, Babun Banerjee cited overlooked capable candidates and past grievances with the nominee as reasons for his dissatisfaction.

Commitment to TMC amidst speculations

While denying intentions to join the BJP, Babun Banerjee affirmed loyalty to the TMC as long as Mamata Banerjee remains its leader, despite his connections with BJP leaders through sports.

Potential independent candidacy

Babun Banerjee emphasised his willingness to contest as an independent candidate from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat if necessary, despite expectations of disagreement from Mamata Banerjee.