Kolkata: CBI conducts searches at 6 locations in teachers' appointment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Kolkata in connection with alleged teachers' appointment case, said officials on Tuesday. The CBI officials searched the premises of suspects in the Behala, Saltlake, Kolkata and Howrah areas as part of its investigation.

The Ceentral agency has been probing into alleged irregularities in the selection of assistant teachers for primary schools in West Bengal, favouring ineligible candidates.

According to the probe agency, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held on October 11, 2015, in which ineligible candidates were "illegally, arbitrarily" given appointments through corrupt means.

The primary teachers' jobs "have been purchased" in lieu of a huge amount of money and extraneous considerations extended by the candidates, they added.

Last year, the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the federal agency (CBI). The CBI filed a chargesheet on May 18, keeping further investigation into the matter open.

(With PTI inputs)

