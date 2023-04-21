Follow us on Image Source : PTI Howrah Ram Navami violence: NHRC issues notice to West Bengal Police; seeks report in two weeks

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notice to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) and the Howrah Police Commissioner seeking a report within two weeks on an attack on a peaceful Ram Navami procession and alleged police inaction. The NHRC has taken cognizance of a complaint alleging an attack by miscreants on Ram Navami procession despite permission from the authorities in the area under Shibpur Police Station, Howrah District, West Bengal on March 30 this year.

'Attack done with malafide intention to ruin peaceful Yatra'

“Allegedly, the armed attack was done with the malafide intention to ruin the peaceful Yatra, and to cause grievous injuries to its participants in order to frighten and deter them from organizing such an event in the future. Allegedly, the police refused to accept a written complaint to take action in the matter against the miscreants,” the NHRC said in a statement.

“The Commission has observed that the allegations, if true, amount to a failure of the authorities to exercise due diligence to avert the incident. The Constitution of India entitles all persons to the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion. The State is answerable, if these rights are abrogated without substantive reasons. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police, DGP, West Bengal, and the Commissioner of Police, Howrah directing them to enquire into the matter and submit a report within two weeks,” it further said.

The Commission has also asked DGP and Howrah Police Commissioner to ensure that proper legal procedure is followed in the investigation in the matter, and no one is subjected to hardship due to any illegal action of the police.

NHRC seeks detailed report

“The report must contain the details of the FIR registered, the status of the investigation, and the arrest, if any, in the matter. It should include the number of people injured, the treatment given to them, and also the details of the destruction of property, if any. It should also mention the safety measures taken to avoid such incidents,” it added.

Violence and arson was reported in West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked in Howrah. The violence allegedly erupted during a Ram Navami procession in the area.

