After Howrah, fresh ruckus and stone pelting erupt during BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly

West Bengal: Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly

Nearly two days after violence erupted in several parts of West Bengal following Ram Navami festivities, fresh arson and communal tensions triggered violence in the Hoogly region on Sunday evening.

According to the news agency ANI, fresh arson and violence erupted in Hooghly during Ram Navami Shobhayatra at Rishra.

While speaking to the media, Dilip Ghosh, BJP National VP, stones were pelted on women and children during the Shobha yatra and alleged that the State government did not take any appropriate action following the Howrah violence.

Notably, since the start of the Ram Navami festive, the state witnessed several clashes between the two communities.

CM Banerjee appeals to maintain peace

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that neither Hindus nor Muslims, but the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah’s Kazipara area during a procession on Ram Navami.

She also appealed to the people of both communities to maintain peace and law and order in the area. Banerjee admitted that it was a failure on part of the police and said strict action will be taken in this regard.