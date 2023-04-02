Bihar: Amit Shah to address public rally in Nawada today after events called off in Sasaram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah will address a public rally in Hisua city in Nawada district

Nawada: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Bihar, will address a public rally in Hisua city in Nawada district. Notably, Shah's tour of Sasaram in Rohtas district was cancelled after the imposition of Section 144 in the area following violence.

The Home Minister’s scheduled visit to Sashastra Seema Bal's Patna Frontier on Sunday has also been cancelled. The function, where Shah was scheduled to dedicate to the public nine establishments of the SSB and do "bhoomi pujan" for a new Patna Frontier building, "has been cancelled because of unavoidable reasons", a statement said.

The Home Minister, who reached Patna on Saturday evening, will now leave for Hisua in Nawada district in the afternoon for addressing a public meeting. "The programme in Nawada stands. The district is peaceful and unaffected by disturbances elsewhere," BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra, who is camping in Nawada, told PTI over the phone.

Bomb Blast in Sasaram

As many as six people were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Sasaram town in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday evening. All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The district police have also arrested two people in connection with the matter and the a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot.

“It has been found that 6 persons were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas; a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot. Two persons arrested,” said Rohtas Police.

One dead in fresh clashes in Naland’s Biharsharif, Section 144 imposed

A person died after a fresh clash was erupted on Saturday night following violence during Ram Navami festivities in Naland’s Biharsharif. Section 144 has been imposed in the area for precautionary measures in the city.

“The situation is normal. Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Security personnel are deployed across the city,” said SI Surendra Paswan.

The body of the deceased person has been sent for post-mortem. “A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people have been arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now 8 FIRs registered. Additional force to be deployed,” said Ashok Mishra SP, Biharsharif, Nalanda district.

Over 80 arrested so far

Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said that many miscreants have been identified and police have so far arrested more than 80 people.

“Fresh incidents occurred at two-three places in Biharsharif last night. The situation is peaceful right now. Section 144 imposed, not curfew. Many miscreants identified, more than 80 arrested so far,” said the DM.

