Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Howrah violence: Section 144 extended till April 3; BJP demands NIA investigation

Howrah violence: Section 144 extended till April 3; BJP demands NIA investigation

Fresh incidents of stone pelting by locals on police were reported on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: April 01, 2023 11:19 IST
Howrah: Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes
Image Source : PTI Howrah: Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes broke out between two groups

Howrah violence: In the latest development in West Bengal violence, Section 144 has been extended till April 3 in certain volatile pockets in Howrah. Fresh incidents of stone pelting by locals on police were reported on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended. 

However, the situation in Howrah district's Kazipara area was peaceful and under control on Saturday. Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started in the morning amid heavy deployment of police in the area, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the state CID has taken over the investigation of the clashes. 

India Tv - Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups

Image Source : PTIVehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups

West Bengal BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar also in Saturday wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the intervention of Central forces to prevent the spread of repression in Howrah and demanding NIA investigate the root cause of riots.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups in Howrah town. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while several cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire.

Related Stories
HOWRAH VIOLENCE: MAMATA, BJP AT LOGGERHEADS

HOWRAH VIOLENCE: MAMATA, BJP AT LOGGERHEADS

Amit Shah speaks to Bengal Governor Ananda Bose over violence during Ram Navami procession

Amit Shah speaks to Bengal Governor Ananda Bose over violence during Ram Navami procession

Ram Navami violence: BJP, TMC leaders trade charges amid fresh clashes in Howrah

Ram Navami violence: BJP, TMC leaders trade charges amid fresh clashes in Howrah

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah's Kazipara. The BJP however denied the allegations of Banerjee and instead demanded an NIA probe into the matter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation. Shah also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in this connection.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related West-bengal News

Latest News