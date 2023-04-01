Howrah violence: Section 144 extended till April 3; BJP demands NIA investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Howrah: Security personnel cordon off an area after clashes broke out between two groups

Howrah violence: In the latest development in West Bengal violence, Section 144 has been extended till April 3 in certain volatile pockets in Howrah. Fresh incidents of stone pelting by locals on police were reported on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

However, the situation in Howrah district's Kazipara area was peaceful and under control on Saturday. Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started in the morning amid heavy deployment of police in the area, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the state CID has taken over the investigation of the clashes.

Image Source : PTIVehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups

West Bengal BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar also in Saturday wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the intervention of Central forces to prevent the spread of repression in Howrah and demanding NIA investigate the root cause of riots.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups in Howrah town. Several shops were ransacked during the violence while several cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah's Kazipara. The BJP however denied the allegations of Banerjee and instead demanded an NIA probe into the matter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation. Shah also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in this connection.