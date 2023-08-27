West Bengal: BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar writes to Amit Shah seeking NIA probe in Duttapukur explosion incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Kumar Majumdar on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding NIA investigation into the explosion that took place in a firecracker factory in Duttapukur area of North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, Subrata Mondal, Superintendent, Barasat district hospital, said, "Eight patients are currently admitted in the hospital...One person died here, and the six were brought dead by the police. So a total of seven have died."

Earlier in the day, Bengal LoP (Learder of Opposition) Suvendu Adhikari attacked the Mamata Banerjee government saying that the chief minister was busy protecting the 'thieves' in her Cabinet and meeting Muslim preachers instead of closing such illegal factories.

Coming down heavily on the TMC government, Adhikari said, "This is not an isolated incident. The entire state is sitting on a powder keg. The chief minister had promised to close these illegal cracker-manufacturing factories but she is busy protecting the thieves in her government and hosting the Imams instead. She is holding meetings with Muslim preachers."

At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a massive blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Sunday morning. The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. at the factory in Nilgunj's Moshpole area, which is located just 3 kilometers away from West Bengal State University.

