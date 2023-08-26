West Bengal: Man arrested with sensitive documents in Kolkata, allegedly spying for Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel check luggage of vehicles entering the city.

A man from Bihar was arrested in Kolkata on Friday for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, who was working with a courier service company in Kolkata, was nabbed by Kolkata Police personnel from his residence in Howrah.

Police said that the man was found in possession of sensitive documents, including photographs, videos, and online chats, which he had sent to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan. The accused was arrested late on Friday night after hours of interrogation.

The man is being produced before a city court on Saturday. Police said that they are investigating the matter further to ascertain the extent of his involvement in espionage activities.

The arrest of the man is a major success for the Kolkata Police and a blow to Pakistan's intelligence agencies. It is also a reminder of the threat posed by espionage to India's security.

"He was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country," the officer said. The man was arrested late on Friday night after hours of grilling, he said.

"Secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan," the officer said.

More details are awaited...