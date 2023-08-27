West Bengal: Eight killed in firecracker factory explosion in Duttapukur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Explosion site where three people have been killed.

At least six people were killed and several others injured after a massive blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Duttapukur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Sunday morning. The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. at the factory in Nilgunj's Moshpole area, which is located just 3 kilometers away from West Bengal State University.

According to police, several people were working at the factory when the blast happened. The roof of the building was completely blown away, and the charred and dismembered bodies of the victims were found scattered on the ground.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off by the police. The cause of the blast is still under investigation, but police suspect that it may have been caused by the illegal storage of firecrackers.

West Bengal seen a series of fireworks factory explosions in recent months

In May, an explosion at a fireworks factory in Egra, Midnapore district, killed nine people and injured seven. At least two of the deceased were women. In another incident in May, at least three people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in a residential area in South 24 Parganas district.

And in December last year, at least three people were killed and two injured at a fireworks factory in Mohanpur village, Nodakhali area of South 24 Parganas district.

These incidents have prompted the state government to declare a new policy that would allow fireworks to be manufactured only in industrial hubs. The process of setting up these hubs has already begun.

The new policy is a welcome step, as it will help to reduce the risk of accidents at fireworks factories. However, it is important to ensure that the hubs are properly regulated and that the workers are properly trained. Only then can we hope to prevent future tragedies.

