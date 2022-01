Updated on: January 27, 2022 18:28 IST

UP Polls: SP, BJP spar over Mathura temple issue

As it battles the impact of farmers protest in Western Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to focus on Mathura - Krishna Janmabhoomi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in Mathura today (January 27, 2022) for campaigning.