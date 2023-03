Updated on: March 30, 2023 15:00 IST

Ram Navami 2023: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Kanya Pujan on Ram Navami

On the Navami of Navratri, there were programs of Kanya Pujan and Bhoj. At the same time, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also worshiped the girls and fed them at his residence in Bhopal.