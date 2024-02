Updated on: February 25, 2024 18:28 IST

PM Modi halts Mann Ki Baat for 3 months ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 addressed the 110th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM Modi informed that he will not continue his monthly radio program for the next three months due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Watch the video to know more!