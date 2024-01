Updated on: January 23, 2024 15:46 IST

PM Modi announces 'Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana' for solar rooftop systems on 1 crore households

PM Modi announced a scheme named 'Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana'. The Yojana has been initiated with a target of installing solar rooftop systems on 1 crore houses. Check out the details of the scheme in the video.