Updated on: May 11, 2023 23:45 IST

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif targeted the release of Imran Khan

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khwaja Asif... has just come to the fore. And directly attacking the Chief Justice of Pakistan. The Defense Minister of Pakistan is saying that this is not the decision of the Chief Justice. The only wish of the Chief Justice was that Imran Khan should be released.