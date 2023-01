Updated on: January 20, 2023 23:18 IST

Muqabla: बागेश्वर धाम बाबा का इम्तेहान, क्या आएगा परिणाम? | Bageshwar Dham | Dhirendra Krishna News

At present, the name which is being discussed the most in the country. That name is Bageshwar Dham Sarkar i.e. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The war of faith versus superstition is raging in the whole country. The question is arising whether Dhirendra Shastri really knows the mind of the people.